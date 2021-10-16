Red Raiders even up record with win over Cavaliers

The Red Raiders have evened up their record 4-4 after taking down the Cookeville Cavaliers 27-7.
The game was never in doubt for the Red Raiders, despite the first quarter ending with the Cavaliers up 7-6. The Red Raiders stopped the Cavalier opening drive thanks to constant pressure in the Cavalier back field. The Red Raiders then ran the ball with force, as Konor Heaton racked up big yards on the ground and scored for the Red Raiders. Heaton cracked 1000 rushing yards for the Red Raiders on the year with his performance against the Cavaliers.
The Red Raider defense was stout all night. The team didn't allow a score after the first quarter and were in the Cavalier quarterback's face the whole night. Jake Barlow kept the sacks coming all night, getting at least two solo sacks. Barlow also forced multiple tackles for loss on the Cavalier running game. The secondary also went to work with freshman Cole Pippenger making acrobatic deflects in the end zone, and sophomore Jaiden Foster winning battles deep.
The Red Raiders scored in every quarter mostly off of Heaton, who would not be brought down. If the Cavalier defense began to key in on Heaton, Conner Shemwell would make a big throw or run for the first. Shemwell's favorite target on the night was Jahlin Osbourne. Osbourne converted multiple third downs and scored a touchdown against the Cavaliers. Kelby Walker also made some big plays in the backfield and on the perimeter. Walker caught a contested pass in the third quarter and then made two Cavalier defenders miss to then convert a third and long situation.
With the win over the Cavaliers, the Red Raider's season looks to be on the upswing. If the team can win out they should finish with a 6-4 record and might make a run in the postseason. The Red Raiders host Rockvale next week for the last home game of the season and then finish the regular season by traveling to Rhea county the week after.