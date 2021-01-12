Red Raiders fall to third quarter onslaught

The Red Raiders traveled to White County on Jan. 8 to avenge an earlier loss to the Warriors this season.
The Red Raiders started the game strong by maintaining a lead all throughout the first half until a late shot pushed the Warriors ahead 27-25. The Warriors carried this momentum into the third quarter as the team went on a 16-0 run that the Red Raiders couldn’t recover from, though Coffee County did cut the lead to eight twice.
The Red Raiders leading scorers were Jaxon Vaughn and Kyle Farless with 11 points. Vaughn and Farless were joined by Conner Shemwell with nine points, Hayden Hullet with eight, CJ Anthony and Trevor Scrivnor with seven points, and Tyler Taylor with two points.
Despite the team’s best efforts they fell to the Warriors 70-55. The Red Raiders next play on Jan. 12 as Lawrence County visits Coffee County.