The Coffee County Red Raiders hosted the Warren County Pioneers on May 7, to kick off the District 6-4A Tournament. Through the mist and chill, the Red Raiders triumphed over their adversary, winning by a final score of 5-3.
Things started moving fast for the Coffee County boys when in the first inning, Caleb Moran blasted a home run scoring Brady Nugent from first base. By the third inning, the Red Raiders had a five run lead on the Pioneers.
Jacob Holder and Aiden Robertson both scored runs during the third inning.
The Red Raiders survived a late rally in the seventh inning, as the Pioneers scored three runs in the final frame.
Robertson held the mound for six and two thirds of an inning. Robertson allowed five hits and three runs while striking out five batters. Nugent came in to finish the job and recorded the last out of the game.
Nine hits were collected by the Coffee County boys. Robertson and Moran led the team with two hits each