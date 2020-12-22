Red Raiders have strong showing in Van Buren

The CCCHS Red Raiders returned to action on Dec. 18 after a long hiatus to participate in the Gandy Ink Classic at Van Buren County.
The Red Raiders showed no sign of rust in the first day of the classic as the team took on the Van Buren Eagles. The Red Raiders jumped out to a 26-10 halftime lead and never let go thanks to the Red Raiders strong offensive showing with both Kyle Farless and Jaxon Vaughn scoring six points for the Red Raiders in the first half. The Red Raiders kept the pressure on the Eagles to earn themselves a 62-36 win. The leading scorer for the Red Raiders was Vaughn with 12, Trenton Serivnor 11, Farless ten, Hayden Hullet nine, Conner Shemwell five, CJ Anthony four, Phinneus Rollman with three, Aiden Abellana, Brady Nugent, Brady Vaughn, and Jahlin Osbourne all scored two points.
The following day’s game was against Silverdale and the Dec. 19 contest came down to the wire as both teams took the lead culminating in a last second shot to try and put the Red Raiders over. The Red Raiders had a 40-32 lead going into the second half as the team scored a blistering 22 first quarter points. Silverdale responded in the third quarter by scoring 22 points of their own to jump ahead to a seven point lead.
The Red Raiders responded with an 18 point explosion in the fourth to send the game into overtime with clutch performances by Serivnor and Farless who both who contributed 14 of the teams 18 points in the fourth. The game came down to a final shot from the Red Raiders that ultimately missed, but the team showed no signs of rust in the 73-71 loss.
The leading scorer for the Silverdale game was Serivnor with 20, Vaughn with 15, Shemwell with 12, Farless with 11, Hullett with five, Tyler Taylor with four, and Anthony with four.