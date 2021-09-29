The Red Raiders take on the Warren County Pioneers this Friday on homecoming night. The Red Raiders are coming off of a big win against Spring Hill, defeating the Raiders 49-7. The Pioneers in contrast were on the receiving end of a 42-12 loss to the Siegel Stars on the same night.
Despite the big loss to Siegel the Pioneers have so far exceeded expectations this season. The Pioneer’s success last year was off the back of senior quarterback CJ Taylor. Through Taylor’s efforts the Pioneers had their best season in over 30 years making the State tournament. With Taylor’s departure, the Pioneers were expected to go back to their old ways barely scraping wins together, but the Pioneers have been able to keep some of the momentum that last year gave them.
The first two weeks of the season were lost to the Pioneers with two forfeits due to Covid shutting down many of the sports across Warren County. White County and Ridgeway were the beneficiaries of these forfeits, being rewarded a win in week one and two respectively. Like last week, it’s important to emphasize that these forfeits have been commonplace across the state this year, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Red Raiders have to take a forfeit for their own Covid protocols before the year is out.
The first actual game of the season for the Pioneers was against the Mt. Juliet Golden Bears. Though the Pioneers lost to the Golden bears 38-20 the game was closer than it appeared. The Pioneers dominated the time of possession having the ball for 28 minutes. Braylon Grayson did the majority of the damage for the Pioneers, earning 106 yards on the ground and averaging 7.1 yards a carry. Grayson also made his presence known in the passing game, receiving a 75 yard bomb to score for the Pioneers. Penalties was the deciding factor in this loss as the Pioneers had 55 yards worth of them during the game.
The Pioneers then made the trip to Cookeville to take on the Cavaliers for their next game. The Cavaliers have had the Pioneers number in recent years, but the Pioneers shocked the Cavaliers 21-14. Unlike the first game, Jaythan Pleasant did the damage for the Pioneers. On eight rushes the sophomore ran for 89 yards. The Pioneer quarterback was the one to cross the end zone, however scoring two rushing touchdowns. The Pioneers once again racked up penalties even in the win. The team had eight penalties for fifty yards, though they once again dominated the time of possession.
The most recent loss to the Siegel Stars hasn’t had its stats posted quite yet, so it’s hard to say exactly what went wrong with the Pioneers last Friday Night. Based on the last two games, it seems a safe bet to say that the Stars shut down the Pioneer running game. The Pioneers do most of their damage on the ground and usually control the time of possession. For the Stars to score 42 points the Pioneers must have but stopped at the line of scrimmage quite a bit.
As alluded to in the Stars game, stopping the Pioneer run game is paramount. For all intents and purposes, the Pioneers are fairly one dimensional. The team might get a long ball look off of a play action pass, but realistically they want to grind the game out. If the Red Raiders can score early it makes the Pioneers have to go against what they want to do offensively. To put it another way the Pioneers don’t want a shootout, as going up the field quickly isn’t the team’s strong suit. Discipline is another area that the Red Raiders can exploit as in every game that the Pioneers have played they have had the most penalties. If the Red Raiders can keep their heads on they should be able to get favorable field position all night.