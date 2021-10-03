The Red Raiders are on a two game winning streak with the 33-14 drumming of the visiting Warren County Pioneers Friday.
The game was never in doubt for the Red Raiders. The team feasted offensively as Konor Heaton ran all over the Pioneer defense. Heaton ran for 162 yards and scored three touchdowns while also catching a pass for 12 yards.
Defensively, the Red Raiders were stout, only allowing one meaningful touchdown to the Pioneers. The second touchdown came in the closing minutes of the game with the majority of the starters on the bench. Jake Barlow made his presence known in the backfield pestering the Pioneer quarterback all night. Barlow would record at least two sacks on the night.
The crucial play of the night was courtesy of the Red Raider defense. After the Red Raiders scored on a quick 80 yard drive the Pioneers were poised to match that score. The Pioneers drove down to the 30 yard line and made a play action pass toward the right pylon. The pass was intercepted by Cole Pippenger ending the Pioneer offensive momentum for the rest of the game.
The win improves the Red Raider's record to 3-4 going into the bye week next week.