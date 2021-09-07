The Red Raiders have a chance to spoil Page's perfect season this Friday, though the task should be daunting.
Page has so far beaten their last three opponents handedly with the first game against Fairview being the closest with a 28-20 victory. Page jumped out in front of Fairview with two successive touchdowns going into halftime. The Patriot defense kept Fairview off the board for the majority of the second half, but did allow a late touchdown from Fairview to put the game within a successful score and two point conversion.
The Patriots didn't have any such drama with their second opponent Franklin, trouncing the Admirals 28-0. Page once again scored twice in the second quarter to establish a lead that the team then built onto though the Patriot defense easily thwarted Franklin's offense in the second half.
Page appeared to have warmed up for the season with the first two games because the Patriots absolutely demolished their most recent opponent Spring Hill 47-6. Page scored in every quarter including a blistering 20 in the third.
Despite the impressive scoring line in all three games its hard to tell much about how Page is scoring all these points. A smart bet would be in the passing game as Page's time of possession is low despite all of the points being scored, though it is possible that their run game just gains swaths of yards and scores long running touchdowns. Based on that it would appear that a key for success for the Red Raiders is to slow down the passing attack from the Patriots while simultaneously limiting the amount of the times that Page's offense is on the field. Old fashioned run first football may be the key to success here.