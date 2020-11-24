After numerous COVID-19 related delays the Coffee County Central High School basketball team was able to start their season. The team traveled to Jackson County on Nov.17 but despite their best efforts were unable to come away with the win.
CJ Anthony was a force in the first quarter as the senior scored seven points including a three pointer. Anthony found himself in foul trouble early during the road trip against Jackson, so was in and out of the game after his first quarter offensive explosion. Anthony wasn’t the only Red Raider that found themselves in foul trouble as Jackson County shot 27 free throws during the contest giving the Blue Devils 22 points from the line. Conversely the Red Raiders only went to the line 15 times and converted eight of those free throws into points.
Despite the free throw discrepancy the Red Raiders were effective offensively. Kyle Farless got hot behind the three point line in the third hitting two pull up threes. Farless’s sharp shooting opened up the layup lanes for himself and his teammates as the team was able to put up 17 points in the third. Jaxon Vaughn made his presence known after a slow first quarter by converting contested layups and hitting a deep three in transition.
The team was well conditioned for the game despite the long layover between last season and this season. The Red Raiders look poised to bounce back from the 59-70 loss when the team plays their home opener on Nov. 21 against Cannon County.