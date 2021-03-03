Red Raiders lose to Blackman despite valiant effort

The Red Raiders gave it all they had against Blackman on Mar. 2, as the senior laden squad tried their best to avenge last year's tournament loss to the Blaze.
The Red Raiders slowed the game down to a crawl to limit the Blackman's explosive offense. The tactic proved effective as the team held the Blaze to 25 points in the first half while scoring 20 themselves.
The Red Raiders were able to tie the game up in the third quarter thanks to a Phineas Rollman three pointer, but Blackman slowly built up their lead and held on till the final minutes.