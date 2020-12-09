Coffee County Central High School lost to Whitwell on Dec. 8.
Whitwell had a score of 46.0 while Coffee had a score of 21.0.
285: Keanun Cummings (Whitwell) over Kolby McCormick (Coffee) (MD 11-3). 220: Mason Keel (Whitwell) over Zachary Galy (Coffee) (Fall 4:27). 182: Jonathan Ackers (Coffee) over Thomas Ezell (Whit) (Fall 3:54). 170: Ben Royal (Whit) over Nazario Flores (Coffee) (Inj. [Time]). 160: Gavin Prater (Coffee) win (forfeit). 152: Jacob Barlow (Coffee) wins over Cooper Horton (Whit) (Decision 9-2). 145: Benton Magouirk (Whit) wins over Caleb Boothe (Coffee) (Fall 0:44). 138: Cameron Elliot (Whit) over (Coffee) (Forfeit). 132: Brice Barton (Whit) win over Jamie Norris (Coffee) (Fall 1:29). 126: Alexander George (Whit) win (Forfeit). 120: Thomas Clark (Coffee) win (Forfeit). 113: Colten Nugent (Whit) win (Forfeit).
There were also double forfeits in the 106 and 195 divisions.