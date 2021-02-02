Red Raiders represent Coffee County at multiple tournaments

The Lady Raider wrestling team earned themselves a few spots in the state tournament as two members of the team placed third and fourth at the regional tournament on Jan. 30 at Siegel. MaryAnne Walker finished third in the 125 division while Mary Wolfrum finished fourth in the 132 division. Paryss Deshane finished sixth, but was unable to earn a spot in the state tournament. For the Junior Varsity team Kolby McCormick finished third in the state in the 285 division.
Coach Randall Jennings had this to say about the accomplishment, “Our team performed well this weekend and left it all on the mat. This has been a very difficult season to say the least with fewer tournaments, not as many matches, and drastically different practices, yet each one of these players has pushed through adversity and continued to get better. Mary and MaryAnne are already excited to get back to work and make their way to the top of the podium come state time.”
The next event for the Red Raider Wrestling team is the regional tournament on Feb.13 at Warren County.