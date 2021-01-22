Red Raiders roar back in the fourth to take down Tullahoma

CHS hosted Tullahoma on Jan.19 and dropped their in county rivals with a blistering fourth quarter run.
The Red Raiders trailed in the first three quarters, as Tullahoma led 38-32 going into the final quarter. Coffee County's offense came alive as the team outscored Tullahoma 22-9. Jaxon Vaughn facilitated the teams fourth quarter resurgence with multiple tough points scored in the paint.
Trevor Scrivnor contributed off the bench, as the big man scored 14 points. Conner Shemwell scored 11 points, and was joined by Hayden Hullet with six, CJ Anthony with four, Kyle Farless with two, and Brady Nugent with one.
The 54-45 win improves the Red Raiders record to 4-2 in district play.