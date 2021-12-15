Red Raiders roll to two wins

The Red Raiders were able to leave the week with two wins first against the Blackman Blaze 54-45 and a 62-35 win against Rockvale.
The Red Raiders did their damage against the Blaze after the half going on a 19-3 run that buried the Blackman offense. Conner Shemwell was the catalyst for the run as the senior took over the paint and scored 13 points in the final quarter. Shemwell was joined by Dayne Crosslin and Cooper Reed who both scored eight points apiece.
The Red Raiders then took their momentum into the following day with a dominant performance against the visiting Rockets. Phineas Rollman got going early racking up 10 points. Crosslin and Aiden Abellana scored 11 while Reed and Brady Nugent scored eight.
Neither game was much trouble for the Red Raiders, but the coming week they will be playing Walker Valley, Pickett County and Tullahoma in quick succession. The Walker Valley game is a chance for the Red Raiders to avenge an earlier loss in the season. The Friday night game against Tullahoma is the biggest game of the week. The Red Raiders have the chance for some payback for the Wildcats spoiling one their postseason games last season. Tipoff for all the upcoming games is 6 p.m. for the girls’ game though the Walker Valley game is an away game.