The Red Raiders came away from Spring Hill Friday night with a 49-7 victory over the Raiders.
The win was the first that the Red Raiders had since defeating Franklin County in the season opener. The game was never in doubt with Coffee County going into halftime with a 22-0 lead over the Spring Hill Raiders. Konor Heaton was devastating for the Red Raiders. Heaton ran around, over, and through the Raider defense all night. One particular drive in the fourth quarter saw Heaton move nearly the entire Raider defense off of first contact, gaining five yards past the first down marker. Heaton would continue to do this throughout the drive culminating in a touchdown run for the Red Raiders.
The Red Raider defense was also lights out. Roger Barlow was a menace in the backfield all night racking up multiple sacks and tackles for losses. Cole Pippenger forced an interception in the second half while also leading his team down the field to score in the closing minutes of the game. The only blemish that was on the Red Raider performance was a sole touchdown that was made off a long run.
Special teams also feasted for the Red Raiders. Multiple times the team would pin a would be return back near the ten yard line. The Red Raiders also made themselves known to the Raider's punter, forcing a few botched punts and giving their offense good field position.
The Red Raiders' next opponent is the Warren County Pioneers at home this Friday.