Red Raiders stun Wildcats

The Red Raiders had a new face in the starting lineup during the Feb. 11 matchup against Tullahoma. Phineas Rollman made his starting debut in one of the most hostile environments the Red Raiders have played in, and stepped up to the challenge. Rollman wasn't alone however as the entirety of the Red Raiders shocked the Wildcats right out of the gate.
The Red Raiders ripped off 12 points in the first quarter and locked down the floor defensively. Trenton Scivnor, Kyle Farless, and Conner Shemwell secured the paint, while Hayden Hullett was a massive issue all night for Tullahoma. Hullett took three charges, blocked multiple shots, and stole the ball at least five times during the game. Hullett also hit back breaking threes in the second quarter and the third.
CJ Anthony was perfect from the free throw line. The senior was fouled four times during the final quarter and hit all eight shots. Scrivnor was a menace down low scoring 12 points, including a dunk.
The Red Raider's onslaught earned them the 64-43 win.