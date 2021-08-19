The CCHS football team begins their 2021 season tomorrow night when they travel to Franklin county.
The Red Raiders have had a successful offseason in the weight room as the team's offensive lineman have been creating massive holes for the running backs. Look out for big rushing yards in the season opener from starter Konor Heaton.
The team has had to replace most of their defensive starters from last year, and the unit still has some growing pains to get through. Hopefully Franklin will let the new unit work out some of the kinks before they have to slow down Tullahoma in next week's Coffee Pot game.
A big question mark revolves around senior quarter back Conner Shemwell. Shemwell had suffered a knee injury during the 2020 basketball season and had been recovering ever since. While it is clear he will be playing at some point this season it is unknown if the starter will be participating in the season opener.