Red Raiders travel to Rhea County for season finale

The Red Raiders are riding high after taking down the Rockvale Rockets in the home finale. Now the team travels to Rhea County for the season finale.
The Rhea County Golden Eagles have been a historically strong football program. The team went 11-2 last year and currently sits at 7-2 at the top of the 5A Region four. Their most recent match was a win against Bradley Central.
The season started on a sour note for the Golden Eagles as they had an opener against state powerhouse Alcoa. The Tornadoes handedly beat the Golden Eagles by a score of 41-13. The Golden Eagle offense did have a bright spot in running back Hunter Crowe. Crowe managed to rush for 115 yards on seven carries and managed to score one of the team’s only touchdowns.
The next game fared better for the Golden Eagles as they defeated the McMinn County Cherokees 34-20. The Golden Eagle rushing attack was the star of the show yet again with Ethan Davis rushing for 203 yards and three touchdowns. The team also forced a fumble.
The Golden Eagles ran into a close game a week later when the team took on the Anderson County Mavericks. The game went down to the wire with the Golden Eagles holding on to win 35-33. The running game was rolling again with Davis rushing for 180 yards and a touchdown.
The Golden Eagles routed the Ooltewah Owls in the following week, winning 35-7. The offense was more running back by committee. With both Davis and Latron Alloway running the ball 15 times. Briley Mayberry got involved in the passing game earning 133 yards in the air on four receptions.
The Golden Eagles then took on the Red Bank Lions. Alloway and Davis both carried the ball heavily for the Golden Eagles. Alloway rushed for 106 yards on 14 carries while Davis ran for 108 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns. The duos efforts earned the team a 35-21 win over the Lions.
The two headed monster in Rhea County earned the team an easy win against the Walker Valley Mustangs. The running back duo racked up a combined 279 rushing yards on 33 carries. The team then went to Elizabethton and found their winning streak ended losing 41-21. Davis rushed for 144 yards in the loss.
The Golden Eagles rallied from that loss to shutout the Howard Tech Hustlin’ Tigers 46-0. Just about every Golden Eagle had touches on the day. Davis stood out though rushing for 84 yards and four touchdowns. Stats had not been listed for the Golden Eagles win against the Bradley Central Bears but the team likely ran the ball all night.
So Rhea County actually plays similarly to how Rockvale played. From the information that was available they are a run first team that grind the games out. It would stand to reason that the Red Raiders could employ a similar defensive strategy of simply forcing the Golden Eagles to throw the ball. The big difference though is that there are multiple running backs on the Golden Eagle Roster that can be problematic. It’s simple enough to stop one explosive player but two is significantly more difficult. Less defenders can commit to one player if the other is there, as such open field solo tackles need to happen consistently.
Offensively, controlling the clock is paramount for the Red Raiders. The team excelled at that against Rockvale and it forced the Rockets to have to do something at the tail end of the game with barely any time left. The only issue is that many of the possessions were extended by converting fourth downs. That may not be sustainable against a team like Rhea County. Either way the game starts at 6:30 p.m. in Rhea County. The Red Raiders are already a lock for the playoffs, so the last game doesn’t have any implications for the post season. That said momentum carries postseasons so a win might set up the Red Raiders for an upset in the playoffs.