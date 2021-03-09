Red Raiders upset Riverdale

The Red Raider’s shocked visiting Riverdale on Mar. 1 with a fast start that culminated in a big win for the Red Raiders.
Conner Shemwell started the game hot with multiple attacks at the basket which helped set the tempo for his team. Shemwell scored five points before a lower body injury sidelined the junior for the rest of the game. The rest of the Red Raiders stepped up to the challenge with Trenton Scrivnor scoring six points including a dunk, and Brady Nugent hitting a contested mid-range shot to put the raiders up four going into the second quarter.
Riverdale responded to the Red Raiders first quarter assault with an offensive flourish in the second quarter. Riverdale scored 12 points in the quarter and cut into Coffee County’s lead. Scrivnor continued to carry the offensive load for the Red Raiders as the senior hit a clutch three near the end of the half to keep the Red Raider’s lead going into halftime.
The second half was decided at the free throw line. Coffee County went to the line nine times during the third quarter and hit seven of those nine attempts. Jaxon Vaughn and Phineas Rollman were the Red Raiders that went to the line the most during the quarter, and the pair contributed 15 points in the quarter. Senior CJ Anthony buried a three to keep the Red Raider’s lead intact.
Anthony kept the pressure on Riverdale in the final quarter with ten points in the final quarter and four free throws. Vaughn and Rollman kept their clutch free throw shooting going in the final quarter as the duo scored three free throws apiece. The clutch shooting was necessary as Riverdale was able to hit five three pointers in an attempt to cut into the Red Raiders lead. Both teams scored a blistering 22 points in the quarter, but it was the Red Raiders that came out on top with a 64-56 victory.