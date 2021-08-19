Rockets begin 2021 season with a loss

Isaiah Deadman dashes up the left sideline. The Running back was the workhorse for the Rockets offense with 13 carries.

 Staff photos by Hunter Hobbs

The Westwood Rockets started their 2021 football season by hosting Grundy County, though the Rockets were unable to come away with a win.

The Rockets had success around the edges on offense as running back Isaiah Deadman carried the ball 13 times for 113 yards. Deadman on more than one occasion turned a three and out into huge gains for the offense with a pivotal run coming in the fourth. Deadman sprinted up the left sideline from the Rocket’s own 30 with a fourth down looming, and gained over 40 yards before being brought down at the Grundy County five. The Rockets took advantage of Deadman’s effort with a touchdown to tie the game up.

Quarterback Kaysen Lowery was asked to put the Rockets in a two minute drill to send the game into overtime. Lowery had been responsible for two touchdowns for the Rockets with a pass to Matthew White and a score on an option play. Lowery was able to get the Rockets to the fifty yard line before the Grundy County secondary smothered his attempts at a comeback.

The Rockets next play at Community on Aug. 19.