Rockets begin 2021 season with a loss

The Westwood Rockets started their 2021 football season by hosting Grundy County, though the Rockets were unable to come away with a win.
The Rockets had success around the edges on offense as running back Isaiah Deadman carried the ball 13 times for 113 yards. Deadman on more than one occasion turned a three and out into huge gains for the offense with a pivotal run coming in the fourth. Deadman sprinted up the left sideline from the Rocket’s own 30 with a fourth down looming, and gained over 40 yards before being brought down at the Grundy County five. The Rockets took advantage of Deadman’s effort with a touchdown to tie the game up.
Quarterback Kaysen Lowery was asked to put the Rockets in a two minute drill to send the game into overtime. Lowery had been responsible for two touchdowns for the Rockets with a pass to Matthew White and a score on an option play. Lowery was able to get the Rockets to the fifty yard line before the Grundy County secondary smothered his attempts at a comeback.
The Rockets next play at Community on Aug. 19.