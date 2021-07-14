Star pitcher Keri Munn makes all state

Lady Raider pitcher Keri Munn was instrumental to the CCHS softball team's runner-up finish in the state tournament last year. Munn had pitched multiple shut outs throughout the season including in the postseason, and was sometimes the offensive spark that kicked off a rally. Munn's efforts were recognized when she named to the all state team this year.
Munn's coach, Brandon McWhorter had this to say about his star pitcher receiving the honor. "We are so proud of Keri for all her accomplishments. She put in a lot of time and hard work this season. She set high goals for herself and her teammates and the work they put in showed off. The all-state team is a great honor for any athlete and Keri is very deserving to be part of that group. Hopefully this can carry her into a great college career."