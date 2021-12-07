The defending state champion the Blackman Lady Blaze traveled to Coffee County and took down the Lady Raiders 50-41.
Shots from behind the arc were the deciding factor in the matchup as Blackman scored crucial threes all night. The Lady Raider offense ran through Chloe Gannon as the junior center scored 19 points in the paint. Gannon scored five points in the first quarter, though the Lady Blaze’s long range sharpshooting soured Gannon’s hot start.
The Lady Raiders trailed by five going into the second quarter and the Lady Blaze keyed on Gannon in the post and doubled up on her in the paint. The extra attention on Gannon gave freshman Olivia Vinson some breathing room as she scored four points to keep her team in the game offensively. Though the Lady Raiders couldn’t cut into the Blackman lead as they still trailed by five going into the second half.
Blackman once again started hitting big threes to increase their lead by 12. The Lady Raiders didn’t have the same success from the beyond the arc. The team went 0-14 behind the three point line on the night, and weren’t able to go to the free throw line to make the difference for most of the night. For context the Lady Raiders only went to the free throw line five times before the final quarter and converted two of those attempts into points. By comparison Blackman went to the line 12 times before the final quarter and hit seven of those attempts. Coupled with the three point shooting it put the Lady Raiders in a bind going into the final quarter.
The Lady Raiders made up for all of the times they didn’t go to line in the fourth quarter, when they shot 13 free throws without missing one. Gannon once again took over for the Lady Raiders as the junior scored 12 p0ints in the final quarter. Vinson also contributed to the offense scoring five points of her own. Blackman also went to the line liberally in the closing minutes as the visiting Lady Blaze went to the charity stripe 16 times, though they were nowhere near as efficient missing six shots.
Coach Joe Pat Cope had this to say about the loss, “They’re the defending state champions and they played like it tonight, but playing teams like Blackman is how we improve. I thought that the girls played well, and if we hit even a handful of those threes the result is different.”