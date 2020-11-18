Vinson signs with Lipscomb University

High school senior and basketball starter Bella Vinson held her signing on Nov. 11. Vinson was being courted by numerous colleges, including Oklahoma State, but ultimately decided to take her talents to Lipscomb University.
When asked why she decided on Lipscomb University Vinson said, “I was drawn to everything about the university. The campus, the education, and most importantly it’s close to home so I’ll be able to see my sister play.” Vinson also mentioned her excitement that all of the games were able to be scheduled for her senior year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vinson’s goal for senior year is team oriented.
“I want us to get farther than we did last year, and I don’t want to get ahead of myself but going to state is the ultimate goal.”