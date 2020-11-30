Warriors defeat high flying Red Raiders

The Red Raiders had a rough night on Nov. 24 as the team faced off against the Sparta Warriors. The Red Raiders have been having trouble on the foul line in the 2020-2021 season. The foul shot discrepancy was on display as the Warriors went to the line 34 times and hit 26 free throws. The volume of free throws put the game out of reach for the Red Raiders, but the team continued to assault the boards. Conner Shemwell, Cj Anthony, Kyle Farless, Jaxon Vaughn, Hayden Hullett, and Brady Nugent all contributed to the Red Raiders 50 point score. Shemwell was the Red Raiders’ leading scorer with 14 points, followed by Anthony with 13, Vaughn with 12, Farless with 7, Hullett with 3, and Nugent with 2.
The Red Raiders look to bounce back from the 65-50 loss on Nov. 30 when the Pioneers travel to Coffee County.