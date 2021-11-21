Westwood Basketball keeps win streaks going

The Lady Rockets have kept their win streaks going despite two tough opponents in Eagleville and Cannon County. The Lady Rockets first downed the Eagles 42-17 off of the efforts of Reece Finch who scored 17 points. Finch was joined by Ziya Dillard with eight points, Audri Patton with six, Jules Ferrell with five, CeCe Burgess with four and Maddie Meacham with two.
The Lady Rockets then took down Cannon County 56-22. The Lady Rockets jumped up 30-5 in the first quarter of play alone, but slowed their pace for sportsmanship sake. Ferrell scored 20 points on the night with 16 of those points being scored in the first quarter. Patton joined Ferrell scoring 16 points for the Lady Rockets. Other notable scorers were Finch with six and Reed with four.
The Rockets were not as fortunate against Eagleville, losing 39-25. The loss was the first conference loss for the Rockets this season. The Rockets’ leading scorer was Kayson Lowery with 11. Lowery was joined by Matthew White and Matt Moore who both added six points.
The Rockets turned it around against Cannon County a day later. The Rockets were down 24-19 before roaring back for a 44-38 victory. Lowery was the leading scorer for the Rockets yet again scoring 15 points total. Moore joined Lowery and gave the Rockets 10 points. Blake Cummings also scored seven and Davis McKenzie and Kane Dixon added six apiece. The Rockets improve to 4-6 on the season with the win. Both teams start back up on Nov. 29