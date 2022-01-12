Westwood bounces back from holiday hiatus

The Westwood middle school basketball teams have been on a long hiatus due Christmas break and inclement weather. The long break did little to slow either team down as Westwood swept Forrest Middle last Wednesday.
The Lady Rockets started things off slow against Forrest but found their rhythm in the fourth with a 35-13 victory. Though the Lady Rockets never trailed in the contest the team hit their stride in the final six minutes outscoring Forrest 14-1. Jules Ferrell was the leading scorer for Westwood putting in ten points for her team. Audri Patton was another bright spot for the Lady Rockets scoring eight. The win cements the Lady Rockets at the top of the DRVC with an undefeated conference record, with their sole loss coming against in non-conference city rival CCMS.
After the Lady Rockets put an exclamation mark on their season the Rockets went and followed up with a win of their own. The previous matchup with Forrest ended in a buzzer beating win for Westwood, but the rematch wasn’t nearly as close. Westwood started the game on fire with a 14-0 run to gain a sizable lead on Forrest. The Rockets maintained this lead until the end, despite Forrest making a push to put the game within ten. Westwood would take down Forrest 45-34.