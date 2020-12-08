The Westwood Rockets had a tough time on Dec. 7 when the team traveled to Cannon County.
Neither team could come away with a win as the Rockets fell 32-28 while the Lady Rockets lost 26-22.
The leading scorers for the Rockets were Jayden Carter with 14, Brayden Trail five, Caiden Warren four, Lane Fann with two, and Dylen Trail with one.
For the Lady Rockets the leading scorers were Keena Sievers with seven, Jules Ferrel five, Rylee Clark four, Kadience Medley three, Emily Holmes two, and Audri Patton with one.