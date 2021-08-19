Westwood loses to Eagleville

The Westwood Rockets volleyball continued their season with a tough loss to Eagleville on Aug. 12.
The Rockets had trouble getting the dagger plays during the two sets against Eagleville as the team only had two kills and six aces. That said the team volleyed well as they kept the Eagles from jumping to far ahead.
The Rockets fielded five players that forced a score. Ziya Dillard had the only two kills that she scored in the second set. Maggie Brei scored two aces and was joined by Anna Reed who also scored two aces. Maddy Carter and Claire Lemmons also had an ace a piece.
The Rockets look to bounce back against Cascade on Aug. 19.