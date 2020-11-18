Westwood Rockets Fall to Cannon County in heartbreaker

Cannon County traveled to Westwood on Nov.12 for a basketball showdown. The game was a back and forth slugfest for both teams as the officials really let the both teams play the game out. Ultimately Westwood wasn’t able to overcome a last minute shot from Cannon County, but the game came down to the wire.
The first quarter was a defensive grudge match as neither team could start a run. Westwood edged ahead with two points from Jayden Carter and Caiden Warren to go up four to two. Despite the physical nature of the first quarter only two free throws were shot with Cannon missing both of the attempts.
Cannon was able to come up with a more concerted offensive effort as the team put up nine points in the second quarter. Westwood was only able to match their production in the first quarter as Carter and Warren combined for four points in the quarter. Cannon went to the line four times during the quarter but was more successful in converting the attempts into points.
Carter took the game over in the second half as the post player put up 14 points in the second half. Carter’s efforts gave Westwood the lead going into the final quarter. Unfortunately Carter fouled out in the final quarter which led to a rebound from Cannon County that resulted in the Lions getting a quick layup and free throw. This three point swing was all it took for the Rockets to fall as the clock ran down from pass in.