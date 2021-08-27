Westwood sweeps Forest

Westwood volleyball protected home court Wednesday night as Forest was swept in two sets.
Westwood started the match with aces from Ziya Dillard, Audri Patton, Maggie Brei, Maddy Carter, Claire Lemmons, and Anna Reed. Westwood quickly established a dominant lead that they maintained throughout the first set. Forest would mount a bit of a comeback towards the end of the first set to nearly break 20, but Westwood wouldn’t be denied in the first set.
The second set was more of the same with Westwood jumping out to an early lead and maintaining it for the most part. Forest found a spark in the closing set and forced Westwood to go on a run when the matchup reached the mid scoring point. It wasn’t until Westwood broke 20 that the team was able to put Forest away with a flurry of points. The Rocket players padded the stat column in the elimination set with Reed and Dillard posting aces. Dillard was also the sole member who earned a dig during the match.
The Rockets look to keep their win streak going against Colombia Academy Monday night.