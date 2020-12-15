Westwood Middle School swept visiting Ezell Harding on Dec. 14.
The Lady Rockets won off the efforts of Jules Ferrell who lead the way with a 33-19 win. Ferrell scored ten points to go with seven from Audri Patton. Reese Finch scored six, Rylee Clark and Maddie Meacham four, and Emily Holmes two.
The Rockets Cayden Trail took the game over in the second half, as he scored 11 second half points to cut into the 17-13 deficit to give the Rockets the 39-35 win over Ezell Harding.
Trail finished with 13 total points to go with 14 from Jayden Carter, four from Caiden Warren, three points from Blake Hillis and Brayden Trail, and two from Jaiden Warren.