Frederick Keith Stacy, 71, of Manchester, died Dec. 23, 2021. Fred graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1969. He was involved in the Tennessee Walking Horse industry for many years and worked as a salesman. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Stacy of Phoenix, Ariz., sons, Brian Stacy (Alison) of Manchester, and Brent Stacy of Huntsville, a granddaughter, Savannah Kramer of Indianapolis, Ind., and a grandson, Byron Bass, of Murfreesboro, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Worley Stacy, parents, Morgan Stacy and Erma Howland Stacy, brothers Ralph Stacy, Earl Stacy, Marvin Stacy, and sister Geraldine Stacy Vanhees. A graveside service was held at the Gilley Hill Cemetery in Bradyville, Tenn., on Jan. 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Fred, the family asks that you please contact the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, 104 N. Spring St. Manchester, TN 37355, (931) 728-8888, the Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization, P.O. Box 521 Manchester, TN 37349, (931) 728-5048, or the First United Methodist Church, (931) 728-4624.
