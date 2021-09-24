Dear Mr. Coffelt:
This email to you is in response to your email of September 17th asking for comment and clarification about a comment you heard Mr. Hunt make in a meeting of the Rural Caucus about supposed reservations I had about the County's lawsuit against the City which were made by me to him and Commissioner Fielding in a meeting I had with the two (2) of them on the matter.
I am glad that you sought comment from me on the matter for as you have presented it, it would give the impression that I questioned the validity of the County's lawsuit pending against the City of Manchester, and that is absolutely not the case; but there were expressions in my meeting with Commissioner Hunt and Commissioner Fielding about a suit that I never filed that was desired by some of the Commissioners. The scenario that led to those comments is as follows: Following the annexation vote by the City of Manchester, I had a meeting with the Mayor and the Commissioners. In that meeting, numerous Commissioners were upset that I had not already filed a lawsuit and obtained a restraining order, restraining the City from annexing the Bonnaroo property. First of all, I as County attorney have no authority to unilaterally file a lawsuit on behalf of the County without being authorized by the Mayor or the Commission to do so; and I had not at that time been directed to do so. Then in discussing the matter with the Commissioners, I expressed that I felt we had a valid case that should be pursued against the City over the tax dollar issue, which under the circumstances and timing of the annexation together with the Covid prevention of the Festival in 2020 fully warranted litigation and that I would re-look at the issue about the annexation.
Thereafter, in my meeting with Commissioners Hunt and Fielding I confirmed after reviewing the matter further my initial view that the County, in my opinion, did not have a valid basis to try to bar the annexation itself, but rather the County's right of action was in regard to the division of tax dollars to be received by the County over that next 15 year period as provided by statute and by the Growth Plan; and it was on that basis that I then prepared the lawsuit seeking a ruling by the Court to enforce the County's entitlement to taxes to which the County is entitled under statute and under the Growth Plan, but did not seek to vacate the annexation. It was trying to block the annexation that I felt was not valid and I didn't file suit on that basis, but rather to address the tax dollars. The suit as we filed it I believe in it strongly. As with any suit, one doesn't know how it is going to turn out until it is completed, but that is a very valid lawsuit; and we would be neglecting our duty to the citizens of the County if we didn't file that lawsuit, in my professional opinion. So in substance, the lawsuit that was filed I deem to be not only valid, but almost a necessity; and I didn't include the part that some Commissioners wanted that I felt was not valid.
Again, let me thank you for seeking my input on this matter because I believe the absence of that clarification would leave the wrong impression.
Yours truly,
Robert L. Huskey