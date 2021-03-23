Stephens, Helen Mae, age 92, passed away peacefully at her residence on March 21, 2021. Born April 11, 1928, she was affectionately known as mom, grandma and Nannie to her family and many others. She was the wife of the late John P. Stephens to whom she was married for nearly 20 years before his untimely and sudden death in 1964. She was the daughter of the late John and Zora Farrar and was, also, preceded in death by brothers: Virgil, John, Carl and Ray and sisters: Minnie, Annie Ruth and Evelyn. Helen was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. She was a mother, grandmother and great grandmother who, without fail, put others first and was the happiest while in the company of her family who all considered her to be a saint. The surest way to bring a smile to Nannie's face was to hear the voice or to see the face of her loved ones. Leaving to survive and recall her with fond memories is her son Tom (Betty) Stephens of Lebanon and her daughter Judy (Dave) Nowlin of Manchester, grandchildren: Tracy (Tim) Smith of Huntsville, Al, John (Sophia) Stephens of Lebanon, Kim (Joey) Quick of Manchester and Amy (Chris) Hodge of Lebanon along with great-grandchildren: Shaelyn & Bryson Clanton, Alex Sedlmayr, Nathan Smith, Cody Stephens, Bentley Rich and Madison & Eli Hodge. Pallbearers: John Stephens, Cody Stephens, Joey Quick, Bryson Clanton, Tim Smith, Chris Hodge & Eli Hodge. Visitation was held Tuesday, March 23, from 5-8 p.m.. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 24, at 3 p.m. with Brother Roger Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel