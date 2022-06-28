A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Thomas Paul Stephens was 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 28 at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Bennett officiating. Interment followed at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Tuesday 10 a.m. until service. Mr. Stephens, age 77 of Lebanon passed away June 24, 2022, at his home. Born June 5, 1945, in Coffee County, he is the son of the late John Paul and Helen Farrar Stephens. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired as an electronic technician from Bell South, and was a member of Westland United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Betty Jones Stephens; two children: John P. (Sophia) Stephens and Amy (Chris) Hodge; four grandchildren: Cody Stephens, Madison Hodge, Eli Hodge, and Bentley Rich; and sister, Judy Nowlin.
