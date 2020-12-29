Opal Mae Stephens of Manchester passed into a far better rest on Friday, Dec. 18 2020. She was born to Johnny and Birdie Morgan Hickerson in Beech Grove, on March 17, 1928. Mrs. Stephens' siblings preceded her in death and included Ewen (Fanny), Tommy, Helen (Carl Farrar). Opal was married to the late John W. Stephens of Manchester. She worked as a homemaker and various businesses, retiring from Taylor's Leatherware in Tullahoma. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Jeanette) of Clarksville; Susan (James Morrison) of Norman Okla., Brian (deceased); Scott (Tess) of Springfield, Ohio; and grandchildren are Angela White, Lindsay (Pete) Lenavitt, Julie (Justin) Sowers, Peter and Sarah Stephens. Opal was also blessed with five great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 2:30 p.m. at Blanton Chapel Cemetery, with her son, Scott Stephens officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home