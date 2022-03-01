Funeral services for Ms. Juanita Brinkley Stevens, age 85 of Manchester, will be conducted on Monday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Hill Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation with the family was held on Sunday from 5 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Ms. Juanita passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Life Care Center of Tullahoma after an extended illness. Ms. Juanita was born on March 11, 1936, to the late Kernie and Etta Wimbley Brinkley in Alto. She enjoyed watching the cattle in the neighboring fields and working in her flower garden, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Ms. Juanita is preceded in death by her husband, John Dewey Stevens; grandson, Verlon Wilder, Jr.; brother, Roy E. Brinkley; sisters, Doris Richmond and Mary E. Ketten; son-in-law, Verlon Wilder. She is survived by her children; Patty Jo Wilder, Lisa Ann York, Roy Lee Stevens (Anna), and Tresia Ann Farrar (Thomas); grandchildren, Stephanie Hasty (Michael), Cody Stevens, Natasha Everett (Christopher), Jamie Joseph, James Wood, Crystal VanZant (Winston), Tammy Gonzales, and Pamela George (Steven); 15 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and one on the way; several extended family members and a host of friends.
