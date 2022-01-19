Bonnaroo announced on Jan. 11 that Stevie Nicks, Tool and J. Cole will headline its 2022 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival scheduled for Thursday, June 16, to Sunday, June 19, at Great Stage Park in Manchester.
The complete list of 2022 Bonnaroo headliners include J. Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, Tool, Flume, 21 Savage, Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, and Roddy Ricchonnaroo.
Friday will see The Chicks, Illenium, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War on Drugs, Goose, Tai Verdes, The Regrettes and Maggie Rose including among many others, followed by headliner J.Cole.
Saturday’s acts include Flume, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, Marc Rebilley, chvrches, Lany, Ludacris, Judah & the Lion and All Time Low, as well as headliner Tool, who was originally set to play in 2021, before the festival was canceled.
Wrapping up Sunday are Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Rich, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Rezz, Herbie Hancock, Puscifer, Wallows, Coin and Stevie Nicks.
This year will also see the return of the Superjam with Jack Antonoff’s 1984, rather than a set from the Grand Ole Opry, as has been scheduled for the last several years.
Tickets are on sale for general admission, general admission-plus, VIP and platinum tiers, as well as travel packages and other add-ons, at Bonnaroo.com. Layaway payment plans are available for ticket buyers.
This show is hoped to be Bonnaroo’s strong return following two consecutive cancellations. Bonnaroo 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic, then, following the date for 2021 being rescheduled to September, heavy rains and mud forced the cancellation of Bonnaroo 2021 just days before the festival was set to begin.
Manchester City leaders expressed optimism about this year’s event. "We are excited to have Bonnaroo back," said Mayor Marilyn Howard. "I feel it will be the best one yet. The lineup looks great, the weather will be perfect and Covid will be over."