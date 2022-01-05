Alderman candidate Donnie Parsley is awaiting a ruling from the Tennessee Court of Appeals on whether his suit against the city of Manchester, filed last year and dismissed by Judge Bart Stanley, will be sent back to a lower court for an opportunity to be heard.
Parsley’s complaint alleges that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen ignored the process for filling vacancies outlined in the city’s charter when they voted to appoint Alderman Roxanne Patton from a pool of alderman applicants rather than giving the seat to Parsley, the next highest vote getter in the 2020 election.
Parsley came in fourth during the August 2020 municipal election, behind Aldermen Chris Elam, Bob Bellamy and Ryan French.
The city disagrees with Parsley’s interpretation of the charter, maintaining that the language specifying that the appointment for the remainder of the term shall be the next highest vote getter refers only to those appointments by a special election or general election.
Parsley, who is represented by attorney Jeremy Parham, contends that the section designated by the words “all appointments” in the charter means just that, and includes those appointed by the board.
Parsley’s initial complaint filed in Coffee County Circuit Court, was sent to Stanley after Coffee County judges recused themselves for potential conflicts of interest in the case.
On behalf of the city, Attorney Gerald Ewell filed a motion for dismissal which was granted, and Parsley has appealed. Oral arguments were heard by the Court of Appeals Middle Tennessee Section via a Zoom meeting on Nov. 3. The entire proceeding is viewable on Youtube.
During the hearing, Parham argues that the Warren County Circuit Court Judge Bart Stanley should have allowed the case to proceed.
Parham contends that under the City Charter there are a number of mechanisms to fill a vacant alderman seat. The relevant section has language that says that the seat should go to the next highest vote-getter, which would have been Parsley. However, the City defends its action to appoint Patton to the board by saying that the sentence only refers to filling the position only after the next regular or special election to fill out the remainder of that term.
In order to bring a suit against a defendant, the city argues that a plaintiff must have been harmed in some way (legally, physically or monetarily) by the other party. The city contends that because its interpretation of the Charter would absolve the board of any obligation to appoint Parsley, he would have no greater injury than any other citizen of the city.
However, presiding Judge Frank Clement countered the city’s position by saying that in dismissing the case the court would effectively be ruling on the merit of the argument without hearing the actual case.
Additionally, Parham noted that plaintiffs when defending a suit from a motion to dismiss, don’t have to prove that their case will ultimately win. He said that the dismissal by default asked that his side prove this.
“The appellant was deprived of any opportunity to present in a proper hearing his testimony, records or minutes from the board when this ordinance was enacted or any further proof that may clarify the proper interpretation of the apparently conflicting provisions of the local charter,” Parham said.
Ewell said that Parham’s position was “untenable.”
“In order for Mr. Parsley to prevail, he has to prove to the court that next means previous,” Ewell said. “It just doesn't.”
Parham asked the appellant court to return the case to Judge Stanley for a full evidentiary hearing.
The court did not side with Parsley’s argument in the matter, nor did it rule on the appeal at the time.
On Nov. 3, 2020, the Manchester board of mayor and aldermen appointed Roxanne Patton to fill the vacant alderman seat opened when then-Vice Mayor Marilyn Howard filled the vacancy left by the passing of Mayor Lonnie Norman in October of 2020.