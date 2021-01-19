Mrs. Patricia Lee Pearcy Summitt, age 70, of Manchester, passed from this life on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Nashville. Mrs. Summitt was born in Lansing, Tenn., to her late parents William Pearcy and Norma Bolin Pearcy. She loved any kind of music, listening or playing, and was the music leader at her church. Mrs. Summitt also loved travelling and going on cruises and to the beach. She was full of life and lived it to the fullest. Mrs. Summitt loved her family and her dogs so much and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Summitt; two sisters, Faye Mace and Anita Morris. Mrs. Summitt is survived by a son, Shane (Lynette) Turner; brothers, William “Bud” Pearcy and Jimmy (Tracie) Pearcy; sister, Janice (Jim) Morris; grandchildren, Sophie, Stephanie, Karis, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, and Logan; great grandchild, Carter. Family will friends on Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. with Keith Nunley officiating. Burial will follow in Haithcock Family Cemetery in Manchester.
