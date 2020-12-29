Funeral services for Martha Ida Fletcher Swanger, age 95, of Manchester, graveside at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens at I p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28. Family visitation was at 10 a.m., and all others from 11a.m.-noon on Monday, Dec. 28 at Manchester Funeral Home Chapel. Martha passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday morning at McArthur Manor from an extended illness. Martha was born in Summitville to Vernon and Ruth Fletcher, Aug. 16, 1925. She graduated from Coffee County High School and enjoyed many class reunions. Martha had various jobs in her lifetime but her family, church and community were her most favorite. She was a dedicated and founding member of Forest Mill Church of Christ. Martha put God first and foremost in her life and that was evident through her personality and prayer life. Whether it was a handwritten card or a hug, she always encouraged every soul she met. Martha was very involved in her community in organizations such as: Forest Mill 4H Club, Summitville Homemakers Club, and VIPs. She kept busy with many hobbies, including: gardening (especially iris), playing cards, baking, journaling, and sending cards in the most beautiful handwriting. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clyde E Swanger; brothers, John (Buster) Fletcher, Basil Fletcher; son-in-law, Lee Whitham; and granddaughter, Christy Whitham. She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne (Steve) Gannon of Smyrna, Cindy Whitham of Manchester; one sister, Nelda Twitchell (Richard) of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Tyler (Melissa) Gannon of Smyrna, Andrew (Katie) Gannon of Murfreesboro, and Lindsey (Nick) Hibdon of Manchester; and especially proud of her great-grandchildren; Aaron and Rylee Gannon, Jackson and Griffin Hibdon, and Mac Gannon. She will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews, church family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Forest Mill Church of Christ Upward Basketball or the youth program (3388 McMinnville Highway, Manchester, TN 37355).
