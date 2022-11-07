Audrey “Faye” Swann, age 78, of Manchester, passed away following a long-term illness, on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Born on Jan. 3, 1944, in Manchester, to the late Firm and Eva Miller, Faye devoted her life to being a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Of the Christian faith and loving Jesus with her whole heart, Faye was a twenty-year member of First Church of Nazarene of Manchester. A huge Elvis, Nascar Racing, Tennessee Volunteers and Gone with the Wind fan, Faye enjoyed watching her Game Show Network daily, especially to watch The Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune. She also liked watching her hummingbirds and squirrels, working crossword puzzles and word searches, camping and playing Bingo. Faye will surely be missed by her loving family and friends. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of thirty years, Cordell Swann; three sons, David Swann, Timmy Swann and Aaron Swann; two sisters, Peggy Gilliam and Frances Page; and one son in law, Lee Swindell. Survivors include one son, Jeff (Connie Shetters) Swann; one daughter, Janice Swindell; one sister, Mildred Moore; three grandchildren, Heather (Chuck) Bynum, Jamie Barnett and Ashley Barnett; and two great grandchildren, Gracelyn and Granger. Funeral services were held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. The family will receive visitors, at the funeral home, from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment followed at Summitville Baptist Cemetery in Manchester. The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to NHC-Tullahoma for the excellent care given to Ms. Faye over the years. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.