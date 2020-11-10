Travis Ryan Swearington, age 40, was born Nov. 16, 1979 in Manchester to the late Thomas Howard Swearington and the late Bonnie Nunn Swearington. Travis passed away on Oct. 27, 2020 in Oak Harbor, Ohio. Visitation with the family was held Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with Memorial Service beginning at 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. He attended Coffee County Central High School and graduated in 1997. He worked as a welder/fabricator for 20 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his best friend and spending time with his daughter. Travis is survived by his daughter, Morgan Baileigh Swearington of Manchester; brother, Jason Swearington of Manchester; aunt, Sandra York of Cullman, Alabama; nieces and nephews, and his best friend, Cliffard Crowl of Oak Harbor, Ohio.
