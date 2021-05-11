Sebastien A. Tarin, age 19, died suddenly on April 29, 2021 at Vanderbilt Hospital. Sebastien was born July 19, 2001 in Pasadena, Calif., the son of Mandie M. (Hasty) Tarin and Anthony D. Tarin of Manchester. Sebastien graduated Coffee County Central High School, class of 2019. He was a free spirit and immediately began living life to the fullest alongside his partner, Zack. His motto being, “You only have one life. Live it!” In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Skylar Tarin of Manchester; brothers Kieran and Christien Tarin of Manchester; maternal grandmother, Mickey Schutte of Manchester; maternal grandfather, Rick Hasty and wife, Linda of Lake Ozark, Mo.; stepmother, Natasha Tarin of Manchester; stepsister, Elise Payne and stepbrother, Ethan Gladney of Manchester; paternal grandmother, Olga Tarin of Pasadena, CA; paternal grandfather, Abraham Tarin of Pasadena, Calif.; a host of devoted aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at The White Dove Barn located at 7235 TN-64, Beechgrove, TN. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation in Sebastien's memory to a charity of your choice.
