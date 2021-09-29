Funeral services for Mr. David Haynes Taylor, age 73 of Manchester, were be conducted on Monday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Visitation with the family was from 4 p.m. until time-of-service Monday at the funeral home. Burial was held on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at noon in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Mineral Bluff, Ga. Mr. Taylor passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept, 23 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. David Haynes Taylor, age 73 years, 1 month, and 27 days, was born on July 27, 1948, to the late Landon Carter and Patricia Ann Jones Taylor in Nashville, TN. He was employed at M-Tec/Kasi in Manchester in the hazard waste management department. David loved all sports and was an avid history buff. With his love of history, David had strong political views and loved to debate. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by one brother, Landon C. Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Shelby J. McHan Taylor; children, Lisa Davis and her husband, Dennis, Shannon Turk and her husband, Edward, April Davison and her husband, Stephen, Jennifer Sirmon and her husband, Wayne, Heather DesLong, stepson, George Martin Thomas and his wife, Sarah; 17 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brothers, John Taylor and his wife, Sandy, Robert Taylor and his wife, Kim; sisters, Ann Taylor Everett, Susan Taylor Scott and her husband, Melvin, and Mary Taylor Hunt and her husband, Tom; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
