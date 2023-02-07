Sharon Kaye Beard Teal, 51, cosmetologist, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at her residence in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted Sunday at 3 p.m. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Joe Macer officiating. Burial followed in Godwin Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family visited with friends Sunday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com. Born July 9, 1971 in Maury County, she was the daughter of Danny Beard and Kaye Anderson Beard. Mrs. Teal enjoyed life, cooking, baking, fishing, and football. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and her dog, Rascal. In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, whom she married January 26, 2014, Randall Teal; son, Daniel Harrington (Janet Randolph); step-children, Bryan Teal and Jordan Teal; sister, Diane (Ronald) Rabon; aunts, Patricia Muse, Janie (Ben) Richardson, Brandy (Jay) English; uncles, Andy (Janice) Anderson, Mike (Paulette) Anderson, Teddy Anderson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Paula Baker; and grandparents, Emmitt Anderson, Thelma Anderson, James Beard, and Willa Beard. Active pallbearers were Kainoa Anderson, Mike Anderson Daniel Harrington, Josh McKenzie, Tyler Richardson, Danny Davidson, Jeremy Anderson, and Ricky Baker.