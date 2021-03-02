Mrs. Elsie Mae Floyd Teal, age 84, of Shelbyville, passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Tullahoma. Mrs. Teal was born in Wartrace, to her late parents, JT Floyd and Mary Bell Duncan Floyd. She was a homemaker for all her life, loved to travel and loved her grandchildren very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Paul Teal; son, Sidney Teal; brothers, Roston Floyd, Roy Floyd, and Chester Floyd. Mrs. Teal is survived by her son, Robert (Penny) Teal; sister-in-law, Golden Teal; grandchildren, Grady (Jesse) Teal, Brandon Teal, and Karen Teal; great grandchildren, Aubre Teal and Grayson Teal. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 3, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 4, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Hames officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery in Morrison.
