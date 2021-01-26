William Jacob Teems, age 79, of Acworth, GA passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. William was born on March 17, 1941 to the late William Luther and Lillian Teems. He spent the majority of his life in Bethalto, Ill. and later moved to Manchester, before his final move to Acworth, Ga. He retired from Nussbaum Trucking. He loved to fish, watch the St. Louis Cardinals and spend time with his family. William is preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 51 years, Sandra Kay (née Motsinger). William is survived by his daughter Rebecca Kriz (Joe), three grandchildren Kyle, Brittany and Megan; son Scott Teems (Susan); son Darin Teems.
