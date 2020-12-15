A memorial service for Mrs. Edna Dean Tensfield, age 80, of Manchester, was held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Tensfield passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at her residence. Dean was born in Coffee County to the late G.E. and Mildred Hawkins. She retired from the Coffee County Trustee Office where she worked for many years as a Deputy Trustee. She loved to travel to the beach and spend time with her family. Dean will be remembered as a devoted sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her son, Craig Tensfield (Monica); daughter, Marcia Fransberg; sister, Carolyn Northcutt; grandchildren, Nick Shockley, Austin Tensfield, Maia Fransberg, Kalie Bowles, and Marc Fransberg; great-grandchildren, Gracie Shockley, and Konner Reed.
