Graveside services for Mrs. Edith Terry, age 92, of Manchester, were conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Gilley Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Terry passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at St. Thomas – Midtown in Nashville, TN. Edith was born in Cannon County, on July 13, 1928, the daughter of the late John and Serene Sadler. Edith loved to travel. She was a gifted artist, and she was always willing to learn something new. Edith was also known for her cake decorating. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. In addition to her parents, Edith is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Terry; daughter-in-law, Beverly Terry; brothers, Donald Sadler and Jesse Sadler. She is survived by her son, Frank Terry; brothers, Winford Sadler, James Sadler, and William Sadler; sister, Velma Mae; grandchildren, Keren Terry and Mark Terry. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel