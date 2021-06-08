Mrs. Antonia Marie Tuccero Testa, age 95, of Manchester, passed from this life on Monday, May 31, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Testa was born in Cherico, Italy to her late parents Vincent Tuccero and Maria D-Amore Tuccero. She was a dress maker and homemaker all her life. Mrs. Testa enjoyed cooking and family gatherings and loved her grandchildren dearly. She was a faithful member of the Tullahoma First Assembly of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Enrico Testa; son, Vincent Testa; brother, Guy Tuccero; sisters, Olga Ruggiero and Nancy Lorusso. Mrs. Testa is survived by daughters, Judy Eickhoff and Vickie Hubacheck; son, Ricky Testa; brothers, Dante Tuccero and William Tuccero; 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Family received friends on Friday, June 4, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. with Ron Forrester officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tullahoma First Assembly of God, 1105 West Lincoln St., Tullahoma, TN, 37388.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>